A teacher has qualified to compete at a European triathlon event.

Grantham-born Natalie Parsons will be competing at the Europe Triathlon Multisport Championships in Portugal from June 14 until June 23.

Natalie, 40, will be representing Great Britain in her age group (40-44 years old) in the middle distance triathlon, taking on a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run.

Natalie Parsons, 40.

As she is competing in an age category she has to raise her own funds to get there.

Lyde Green Primary School in Bristol, where Natalie teaches, is helping to raise money to get her to Portugal.

“It’s so lovely that everyone is getting behind me,” said Natalie.

She added: “The fact that people are helping me with my dream and helping me to do something I didn’t think I would ever be able to do is great.

“It would be good to inspire the kids as I try to boost sports all of the time in school.

“I wasn’t someone who always seemed good at sports in school but I enjoyed it.

“I think every kid should be able to enjoy sports as well and I want to inspire them to have a go.”

Natalie at the Vitruvian Triathlon at Rutland Water in 2023.

Natalie officially qualified for the championships after submitting her time from the Vitruvian Triathlon at Rutland Water last year.

She finds it “bonkers” to be competing.

Natalie added: “I feel really proud because I didn’t ever think it was something I would do.

“I’m competitive with myself, but I wouldn’t ever start a race trying to be the best.

“I think I have to have a change of mentality. I don’t want to come last and I don’t want to drown in a river.

“I have never done it before and I don’t know what the experience will be like.

“But it will be good to know I have gone through it knowing I gave it my everything.”

Sport is all too familiar in Natalie’s family as her parents brought her up in an active home.

Natalie added: “I was never a natural, I literally came last in every sports day in primary school!

“But I just really liked sports and I have always been active.”

Although she started running when she was 16, Natalie didn’t compete competitively until she was 22.

When she moved to Bristol, she started to race more with a group and tackled a half marathon.

She has also competed several times in the Rat Race in Stamford.

Natalie added: “I swam as a child but when I got back into it, it felt so hard.

“I swam in a lake but my god, it felt like the longest swim in the world!

“Then with biking, again I am not particularly good on a bike so I had to boost my confidence with it.”

Natalie eventually joined a triathlon club and started to train harder.

“I started training more this time last year, but trying to fit it around teaching has been hard,” added Natalie.

She said: “It’s quite full on and you’re never sure what you are doing is good enough, but at the same time I find it exciting and I enjoy the feeling.

“It’s challenging and you find yourself getting up at silly o’clock.

“But since qualifying, I have to be more organised with my training if I want to improve.”

To donate to Natalie’s fundraiser, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/parsons-compete-in-Europe-triathlon-championship.

All funds raised will be put towards flights, accommodation, entry fees and equipment for Natalie.