An ‘amazing time’ was had by people who enjoyed free Christmas lunches.

In October, Grantham volunteer Rob Dixon asked for nominations of 20 people who should receive free Christmas lunches at Finkins, in Finkin Street.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 20), these 20 people enjoyed their Christmas meals.

People had an 'amazing time' at the lunch.

Rob said: “What can I say, what an amazing time at Finkins.

“[The meals were for] some that will have no one on Christmas Day, some that do an amazing amount in the community, some that have recently lost loved ones and needed to relax and enjoy a meal plus drinks.

“Thanks so much to an absolute massive supporter of my charitable functions and that is Karen Middleton and her amazing staff at Finkins.

“Amazing meal [and] amazing service. Simply incredible service.”