People will be selling their stuff from the comfort of their own home in a new garage sale trail.

The Harlaxton garage sale trail takes place on bank holiday Monday (May 5), where residents across the village will be selling their unwanted items in their own front gardens.

This is the second one that is being held in the village.

Tia's daughter at last year's sale.

Organiser Tia Pacey said: “We did the sale trail last year and it was a great success.

“We were asked by villagers to do it again this year. I chose this May bank holiday as Denton Street Market usually takes place on this date, so we could get peoples’ attention going through the village to head to Denton.”

Tia decided to launch the trail in the village as she had a young family with “lots to sell”.

Tia's parents at last year's sale.

She added: “We wanted to raise money for our holiday in Devon, but we couldn’t face dragging all of our things to Bottesford carboot.

“At Bottesford carboot you have to be there extremely early and have to battle with early customers and traders trying to look at what you have before you have set your stall out.

“So, I thought it would be a good idea to do it from the comfort of my home.”

Tia hopes to see as many people attend as they can.

She added: “Harlaxton is very busy with events going on at the social club. We have Harlaxton Manor, the school and pub.

“Harlaxton is a very pretty village where people could park at the pub or social club and walk to the sales and enjoy the village.”