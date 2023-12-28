Two people stuck in a car which was quickly filling with water from a ford were rescued by a farmer.

A call was made to the emergency services just after midday yesterday (Wednesday, December 27) after a car became stuck in a ford in Colsterworth.

Water was quickly filling the inside of the car, which would not start.

A stock image of a ford sign. Photo: istock

A local farmer used his telehandler to get the driver and passenger out of the car safely.

Nobody was injured and the car has been recovered.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Heavy rain and strong winds clearly won't dampen our community spirit here in Lincolnshire.

“Thank you.”

A flood alert was in place yesterday for the River Witham.

Are you the farmer or the driver? Get in touch by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk.