A 50-year-old man has been jailed for 26 weeks — and banned from most of Grantham town centre after that — following a series of shop thefts.

Stuart Foster, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 29) where he pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft.

Stuart Foster, 50. Photo: Lincs Police

He was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) — a punishment used to control the behaviour of serial offenders — and ordered to pay £347.75 compensation to the shops affected by his actions.

Police say that Foster targeted a number of shops in the Grantham area and stole:

*Meat worth £100 from M&S on London Road on August 22.

*Clothing and confectionary items of unknown value from Sainsbury’s on London Road on August 25.

*Alcohol worth £247.75 from Sainsbury’s on London Road on September 10.

Foster’s CBO prohibits him from entering any retail premises in Grantham save for Lidl in Watergate, Boots High Street, Market Place Convenience Store and Market Place, Grantham. The order will still be in force by December 2026.

Community Beat Manager PC Karl Cinavas, from the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Foster is a persistent offender who committed a spate of thefts in Grantham.

“We want to continue working with local businesses to further drive down the volume and cost of retail theft in the town.”

If a CBO is breached, it is treated as a criminal offence and a custodial sentence can be enforced.