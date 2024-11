Firefighters were called to a car crash yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 28).

Crews from Sleaford and Grantham were called to Town End in Wilsford, near Grantham, just after 1pm to a one-vehicle crash.

Firefighters used tools to remove hedging to access the car door to remove one person.

Two fire crews were called to Wilsford, near Grantham. Picture: iStock

