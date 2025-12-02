An eye-catching new train-shaped planter has been installed at Grantham Railway Station thanks to two creative employees.

The project is the handiwork of two LNER workers — and is inspired by the franchise’s Azuma trains which connect the town to London and the north on the East Coast Main Line.

Phil Armstrong and Jez McLeish with their Azuma planter at Grantham Railway Station. Photo: LNER

Station customer service assistants Phil Armstrong and Jez McLeish built the unique container out of mostly recycled materials — and it is now pride of place on platform one, where the ticket barriers once stood.The pair used upcycled pallets, taken from deliveries to the station, as well as leftover wood from renovation work to make both the shell of the planter and the base of the structure, with spray paint for the colourwork. The project cost £150 in total - with only the paint and finishing materials needing to be bought.

Phil Armstrong and Jez McLeish with their Azuma planter. Photo: LNER

Jez said: “I had the idea for the planter, and Phil just ran with it! Outside of LNER, I’m a tattoo artist and I do a lot of sculpting as well, so I’m always making stuff. We wanted to make something that stands out and goes the extra mile.”

Phil called on his experience designing model aeroplanes outside of work. He said: “The planter is the first thing you see when walk into the station, so I think it’s really enhanced that entrance for customers.

“When we had built out most of it, we got in touch with specialists who really helped us out with the graphics.”

The specific Azuma mini-livery was specially-produced free of charge by Stewart Signs, the company which has worked with LNER on the full-size train wraps.

Abbie-Jade Howarth, project manager at Stewart Signs, said: “We were delighted to support the team at Grantham by producing the scaled-down livery for the planter. It is fantastic to see how this creative idea brings colour and personality to the station, and I am very proud to have played a part in making the magic happen.”