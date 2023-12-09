A photograph album that showcases mugshots of Victorian inmates has been sold at auction for over £5,000.

After the album of inmates during the 1870’s at the former Folkingham House of Correction went up for auction at Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford, it sold for a hammer price of £4,600 - with the total price being £5,704 including 24 per cent buyers premium.

In what was described as an “exciting bidding war”, the album generated more interest than auctioneers initially thought as it was estimated to sell for £300 to £500.

The photograph album. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

Greg Bateman, managing director and senior valuer, said: "This album of photographs was consigned from a routine valuation but we quickly realised there was something very special about them - they offer an incredible and very moving glimpse into the past, quite literally into the faces of people that had very little and in many cases had no choice but to steal to survive.

“There are of course others who you would prefer not to have met down a dark alley!

An inmate from the Folkingham House of Correction. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

“We are thrilled with such a fantastic result at auction and feel that its true value has been realised, with national coverage helping to reach some very specialised bidders.

“It was purchased by a UK institution and so this fascinating history will be preserved for the nation."

A mugshot featured in the album. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

The Folkingham House of Correction was first opened near the Marketplace in 1601 following The Poor Law 1601, which made it compulsory for parishes to levy a “poor rate” to help those who didn’t work.

Throughout the Georgian period, surveys were carried out in prisons as some conditions were found to be “appalling”, said Martin Smith, of the Folkingham History Society.

A mugshot of a younger inmate. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

In 1775, a survey was carried out and the prison was found to “not be fit for purpose”.

It was said that inspectors found a “wretched lunatic” who for “many years has been captured in a filthy hole”.

A mugshot of a younger inmate. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

It was also said there were solitary cells that were “completely black”.

The prison moved to a new site at a former castle in Billingborough Road, Folkingham.

The mugshots were kept for identity purposes. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

Martin said this site “made a lot of sense” due to the moats around the castle.

Prisoners were also “put to work with no meaning”, added Martin.

Some photos showcase younger inmates. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

The prison shut in 1878 and James Higgins, governor of the prison, and its inmates were relocated to Spalding.

Prior to the auction, the Folkingham History Society, the Aveland History Society and other benefactors formed a consortium to “secure the article at auction for the village”, said Alison Carr, of the Aveland History Society.

Alison added: “Sadly, the bidding drove the price up beyond our means.”

A pair of inmates from the former Folkingham House of Correction. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

Despite not securing the album, Alison and others hope they may be able to track down the new owner to try and digitise the photos.

She said: “We are - hopeful that the new owner may consider allowing our group to digitise the images and incorporate them into the online Aveland Archive.

A mugshot featured in the album. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

“As well as images and research into the local history of the Aveland villages - from Osbournby in the north, to Bourne in the south - we are embarking this winter on a project to gather oral histories from local residents and would welcome audio contributions.”

The Aveland Archive can be viewed at www.avelandarchive.org.uk.

A page from the photograph album. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford.

The archive was recently launched, thanks to National Lottery Heritage funding, and it showcases images and the history of rural south Lincolnshire.