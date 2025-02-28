A photographer has been in the national spotlight this week.

Nicola Auckland, who is based in Grantham, was chosen from countless entries to be featured on Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio.

As part of the Big Ad Little Ad segment, which aired at 7.30am on Wednesday (February 26), Nicola was given a chance to promote her one-woman business to an estimated 900,000 listeners.

Nicola Auckland

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard my advert being read out,” said Nicola.

She added: “As a small business owner, getting this kind of exposure is invaluable.

“It’s amazing to think that my message reached nearly a million people across the UK.”

The Big Ad Little Ad feature offers small businesses an opportunity to have their advert broadcast alongside major brand campaigns.

Nicola added: “This experience has reinforced how important visibility is for small businesses.

“Professional photography helps businesses stand out, and this opportunity with Virgin Radio has given me the chance to do just that on a massive scale.”

Nicola Auckland Photography specialises in brand photography, helping entrepreneurs and businesses elevate their professional image through high-quality headshots, brand storytelling, and product photography.