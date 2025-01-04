A wildlife photographer has presented a cheque to a charity close to his heart.

Steve Nesbitt, of Grantham, presented £900 to the Cancer Research UK shop in the high street, from sales for his 2024 calendar and more than £200 in donations.

This is the ninth year Steve has been raising money for the charity with his calendars. He raises the money in memory of his father Jimmy Nesbitt, who died from cancer in 1998.

Left to right: Kerry, assistant manager at Cancer Research UK, Steve and shop volunteer Tricia

He said: “I sold 117 calendars this year and had a massive amount of donations.

“It is hard to explain how you feel when you get this level of support from people both seemingly appreciating my photos enough to hang them in their homes or pass onto their relatives for Christmas.

“I can only say the word thank you so many times, but those that know me well understand what it means to me personally as it brings back happy memories of my dear old dad Jimmy, who was taken too early by the disease some 26 years ago.”

Since starting it in 2016, Steve has raised £4,298 for the charity.