Scenic stately home gardens will be the setting for an international photography exhibition.

A selection of images from the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition will be displayed in the gardens of the Belton estate, near Grantham from today (Friday, March 28) until Monday, May 26.

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and executive manager at Belton, said: “There is always so much beauty to be found in our gardens but we’re really excited to be offering even more scenes of natural splendour for visitors to appreciate within this stunning setting.

One of the photos featured in the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Belton. Photo: Max Rush

“We see lots of amazing photographs being shared by our talented visitors and I hope this exhibition offers inspiration for more people to get out in the gardens with their cameras.

“Who knows, maybe your work will be on display next year!”

One of the photos featured in the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Belton. Photo: Amy Duffy

The exhibition will include a range of photos from around the world, including The Beauty of Belton Estate competition winner.

Organised by Mirror Plate Media Ltd, with support from the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, IGPOTY continues to be one of the world’s most respected competitions and exhibitions, particularly within the genres of garden, plant, flower and botanical photography.

One of the photos featured in the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Belton. Photo: Barry Webb

As well as the exhibition, there will be daffodil guided walks today, garden tours every Friday and blossom photography walks in April and May.

The IGPOTY exhibition is free with admission to Belton and the gardens open seven days a week from 9.30am until 7.30pm.

To find out more, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/belton.