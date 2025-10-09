Photos have shown the demolition of a historic former school as developers make way for new flats.

Invicta Developments Limited was given permission by South Kesteven District Council in February to demolish the old Spitalgate School House on Station Road East, in Grantham, and build 54 apartments across three-storey blocks.

The build plans to include communal gardens, cycle storage and 20 parking bays.

Work began on the school at the end of July/beginning of August. Photo: John

As part of the development, the eastern section of the building will be retained.

Plans had previously been rejected in August 2023.

However, despite concerns remaining over the loss of the heritage asset and whether the building could be used for retail or community purposes, officers recommended approval at the February meeting.

The eastern section of the school will be retained in the new development. Photo: RSM Photography

Traditional paneling construction techniques were revealed early in the demolition. Photo: John

A spokesman for the developer told the committee at the time that the build would bring “lasting improvement” to the area.

During the meeting on Thursday, February 6, Adam Partington - speaking on behalf of the applicant - noted that the developer had worked closely with officers to reshape the proposal after it was originally refused.

He described the former school as a "non-designated heritage asset" that remained open until the late 1970s before later becoming an indoor market and antiques centre. The applicant no longer considers a retail use viable.

The historic Spitalgate School House is being taken down for apartment development. Photo: John

The eastern section of the former school will be retained in the new development. Photo: John

"It will bring a lasting improvement to the area," he told the committee, also claiming the proposal would preserve a meaningful legacy of the school.

The construction has attracted a lot of attention on social media, and we have been sent a number of photos as demolition works have proceeded.

Included with this story are some from photographer RSM Photography, along with others from earlier in the building from a source who asked only to be called “John”.

A glimpse inside the empty building before its complete removal. Photo: RSM Photography

Demolition work continues as the building is slowly dismantled. Photo: RSM Photography

“A lot of people are sad to see things like this disappear,” said John.

“It’s an icon of Grantham, where many older people would have gone – it was one of the premier schools.

“The old building deserves to be commemorated; it’s done the town a grand service over the last century.”

The old Spitalgate School House is being brought down to make way for flats. Photo: RSM Photography

Multiple angles show the scale of the demolition works at the former school. Photo: RSM Photography

Grantham town councillor Linda Jackson (Ind) also contacted LincsOnline to say: “So sad to see the destruction of such a beautiful building.

“A building that should and could of been saved.”

The Old School House, which wasn’t listed and so was classed by planners as a non-designated heritage asset, has been vacant since its last use as a furniture sales space and indoor market.

Protective fencing along the remaining building. Photo: RSM Photography

The site entrance for the new development. Photo: RSM Photography

The once-iconic Spitalgate School gradually disappears from Grantham’s skyline. Photo: RSM Photography

Spitalgate School was open from 1884 to 1977 before it later became the indoor market and antiques centre.