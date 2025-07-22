A volunteer organisation will commemorate more than two decades of work at a town park.

Wyndham Park, in Grantham, will host a community celebration from 10.30am to 4pm, on Saturday, July 26, as the Wyndham Park Forum marks 20 years of voluntary work.

Picnic in the Park will begin with a celebration at 10.30am in the Sensory Garden, which is itself celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Visitors can join volunteers to explore the garden and learn about the group’s achievements.

Free family activities will take place outside the Visitor Centre, alongside fundraising stalls and a display of the forum’s two decades of work. Live busking-style music will feature throughout the day.

The event encourages visitors to bring their own picnic and enjoy the park as part of the national Love Parks Week campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy.