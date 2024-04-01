Cancer patients are gearing up to lace up their running shoes as a new initiative, the Fighting Fit 5K, makes its debut.

In partnership with Lincolnshire ICB Living with Cancer Programme, Lincoln City Foundation, and Parkrun UK, the event at Belton House near Grantham aims to support individuals affected by cancer in the local community.

The Fighting Fit Programme, which has been successfully running for several years across Lincolnshire, offers tailored physical activity sessions led by cancer rehab trained instructors.

Belton House. Photo: Belton House/National Trust

These sessions, funded by the Lincolnshire ICB, are available to individuals at any stage of their cancer journey, from diagnosis to post-treatment.

Now, the scheme is expanding its reach with the introduction of the Fighting Fit 5K event, which will take place alongside Parkrun on the first Saturday of every month starting on April 6.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Anna Chapman, community cancer care coordinator for Macmillan Living with Cancer Programme, expressed excitement about the partnership with Belton House and Parkrun UK.

Lincoln City Foundation’s Fighting Fit program Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for Lincoln City Foundation Date: November 29, 2022

She highlighted the importance of providing additional opportunities for cancer survivors to engage in physical activity in a supportive environment.

Anna said the Fighting Fit 5K event is open to everyone, whether they choose to run, walk, jog, or volunteer.

“Since Fighting Fit was started, it’s grown so that we have groups all over the county now,” she said.

Lincoln City Foundation’s Fighting Fit program Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for Lincoln City Foundation Date: November 29, 2022

Normally, Fighting Fit consists of 10 sessions of 45 minutes of exercise tailored to the individual's needs.

However, it is hoped that the new 5K event will be a continuous journey for participants.

“The National Trust is really keen to support help for patients. They already have a successful ParkRun which is very well attended in a beautiful venue and they really look after their runners.

“The ParkRun directors are also really supportive of having people affected by cancer joining in.

“This is a new initiative for Fighting Fit, but if it takes off in Grantham, chances are we’ll look to expand this across the county.”

The initiative has also received enthusiastic support from Fighting Fit Champions, individuals and volunteers, some of whom have lived cancer experience who volunteer to support others on their fitness journey.

With the launch of the Fighting Fit 5K approaching, organisers are working to encourage participation.

The event is free to attend, and participants are only asked to generate a Parkrun barcode.