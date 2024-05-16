Plans to build 250 new homes on land next to a Grantham army barracks have been approved.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee gave the green light to Bloor Homes’ proposals for land to the north of Somerby Hill and Bridge End Road - west of the Prince William of Gloucester Army Barracks - today (Thursday).

The plans include a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom properties, varying in type from maisonettes to detached houses as well as over 2.6 hectares of open space.

Plans have been submitted for 250 new homes on land off Somerby Hill. Photo: Bloor Homes Ltd

Council officers recommended approval, citing the development’s substantial contribution to the council’s housing supply and affordable housing needs.

They added that the layout was appropriate and that it would be viewed as infill development “albeit on quite a significant scale”.

The plans have not received objections from the majority of statutory consultees, although there have been objections from Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council and seven residents.

How the site is proposed to be laid out.

Concerns involve the impact on the local highway network, particularly exiting and entering the A52, the effectiveness of the drainage strategy, solar panel infrastructure, the need for open space, as well as worries about increasing antisocial behaviour and air pollution.

Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council Coun Alan Bowling raised concerns that plans to widen the entrance to the A52 had been reduced.

The outline application included a ghost junction, however, the latest plans did not include that feature. Highways had not raised any concerns around the changes.

The site plan for the development.

He raised particular concerns around drainage, adding: “Our parish has suffered loads of these drainage issues where we’ve had development.”

He noted foul water capacity discussions were ongoing with Anglian Water, saying: “We don't think that anything should be occupied in that state until such time as that's been addressed.”

He said there was a need for more single-storey homes, but said the council was happy with the affordable housing strategy.

He added the authority was heartened by an included tree strategy but called for trees due to be removed from the barracks to be saved if possible.

Resident Malcolm Swinburn was concerned about highways safety.

“Currently there is no control of traffic or pedestrianised use of that area,” he said.

“It is dangerous, insufficient and has for many years been in need of vast improvement.”

Mr Swinburn said he had campaigned to Lincolnshire County Council for 20 years to get the road network improved but felt he had been ignored.

Richard West, agent for the applicant said the benefits of the plan included additional footways, better connectivity, biodiversity net gain, and more landscaping.

He said the noise mitigation measures were much improved.

“This development is an enhancement over and above the extant planning permission on the site,” he said.

“The proposals represent a high quality development we hope everyone can be proud of.”

He said Lincolnshire County Council had requested the road narrowing and a segregation of footway and cycleway which were included, which he believed were part of wider plans to narrow the entire carriageway and reduce it to a 30mph zone.

“The vehicle flows will be slower, and therefore it is less likely to get as congested because when turning right you'll be able to cross the oncoming traffic easier,” he said.

Councillors questioned the highway safety along with Section 106 contributions, education impact and flooding concerns but were overall satisfied and voted to approve the application with a condition to maintain the acoustic mitigation measures for the lifetime of the proposal.

Previous applications on the land were refused by appeal due to a lack of noise mitigation. The latest plans include an acoustic living wall of a height of 7.5metres.

The surrounding land has been earmarked for an urban extension of 3,500 to 4,000 homes. However, the closure of the barracks has been postponed until 2028.

Of the 250 homes, 75 (30 percent) will be designated as affordable housing, split among rented, shared ownership, and first homes.

NHS Lincolnshire requested £165,500 to expand capacity in the Grantham Primary Care Network while more than £800,000 was requested towards highways improvements including the Gainsborough Corner and Harrowby Road junction and the Somerby Hill and Bridge End Road cycleways.