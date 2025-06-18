A retrospective planning application has been submitted for a modular self-service laundrette facility next to a town garage.

The application, submitted by ME Group International plc through planning agents Plande, seeks full planning permission for a compact laundrette unit already installed at 20 Manthorpe Road in Grantham, next to the Shell garage.

The facility, which sits within the existing footprint of the site, contains two washing machines and one dryer in a metal and glazed structure measuring just over 3m wide by 2.3m deep.

An example of the washing machines installed on Manthorpe Road.

The unit has been fixed to the ground and includes a shelter with a protective cover for users.

An illuminated signage cube sits above the machines.

According to the planning statement submitted to South Kesteven District Council, the laundrette has been built to reduce environmental impact, using less power than traditional machines and eco-friendly detergent.

The mini-launderette has been installed on the grounds of the Shell garage on Manthorpe Road, in Grantham.

The firm argues that such units offer a “valuable amenity” while helping diversify income for host businesses, aiding their long-term viability.

“The laundrettes units are designed to be economical and eco-friendly, with reduced power consumption (compared to a classical washing machine) and eco-friendly washing liquid,” said the planning application.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the unit features touchpads and machines at suitable heights for disabled users.

No changes to existing access, landscaping or parking arrangements have been proposed.

The application states that the laundrette is unlikely to lead to a significant increase in traffic or footfall due to the already commercial nature of the site.

Maintenance of the unit is managed by a network of more than 150 engineers, with routine checks and a 24-hour response for any faults.

Waste is removed through the company’s existing management system.