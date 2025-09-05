Plans to convert part of a former music school into residential flats have been approved by council officers.

Shaun Hills of Greenhills Property Investment plans to convert the first and second floors of 1 Watergate, Grantham, a Grade II listed building, into two one-bedroom apartments.

Blue Cat Music School moved to the former Morris and Kon opticians last summer, citing heating costs among its concerns.

Blue Cat Music School relocated last year and now the upper floors are set to become flats. Photo: Google Maps

The site, located within the Grantham Conservation Area, currently hosts commercial space on its upper floors, with retail activity continuing on the ground floor.

No external alterations are planned, and the South Kesteven District Council’s conservation officer confirmed internal works, including a new staircase, would not harm the listed building.

“The re-utilisation of the upper floors of the building is appreciated, as it brings the building into its most viable use,” they said.

“In principle, the proposed change of use is considered acceptable. There are some concerns regarding the removal of the staircase, and further information should be provided to make a full assessment of the potential harm, to ensure the proposal is fully in line with planning policies.”

The plans’ Listed Building Consent application received objections from the Victorian Society, which raised concerns about the interior changes and the demolition of the ground-floor staircase.

In their delegated decision report, officers said the development is sustainable and aligns with town-centre residential planning policies, with shops and public transport within walking distance.

Each apartment meets or nearly meets national space standards, with soundproofing ensured by building regulations, said officers

The council highlighted that the project supports housing delivery in the area, even with just two units, and that no objections were raised from the highways authority or the public.

“The provision of two residential units on a site in a sustainable location is considered a significant benefit.

“The presence of a tilted balance is also considered to carry weight in favour of the proposal in the decision-making process,” they said.