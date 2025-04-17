A village’s population could jump significantly if a planning application is approved.

David Wilson Homes is asking South Kesteven District Council for outline permission to build up to 200 homes in Swinehill, Harlaxton.

There are currently just over 500 homes in the village which means if permission is given the population could almost double.

An aerial view of the site in Harlaxton. Photo: David Wilson Homes/nineteen47

In a planning statement, the applicant said “As one of the most sustainable settlements in the district, it is considered more housing growth should be directed to Harlaxton.

“The site is located immediately adjacent to the settlement and is considered to be a suitable location for much needed housing.”

The development will be set across 18.4 hectares, comprising two fields that are separated by an established hedgerow. Of this 32% would be for housing with the remaining area being public open space or designated for community use.

An area which was once part of the grounds of old Harlaxton Manor will include a community orchard and areas for planting and natural play, which the developer says will provide villagers with the opportunity to grow their own produce.

A central area of public open space is proposed to reflect the historic garden of Harlaxton Manor as well as a grassland and wildflower meadow.

The development will provide a range of housing types and sizes, details of which will be confirmed at the reserved matters stage.

A T-junction will be created in Swinehill from the existing gated farm access and the pedestrian access off West End will be retained.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments below.