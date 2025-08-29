Plans for a £240,000 refurbishment of a leisure centre have been approved.

South Kesteven District councillors backed the proposals to replace the gym suite and equipment at the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

Grantham Meres Leisure Centre

Councillors approved the funding at the culture and leisure overview and scrutiny committee yesterday (Thursday, August 28).

The leisure centre is owned by South Kesteven District Council, but is maintained by Leisure SK which is the district council’s contracted provider for the next 10 years.

David Rushton, chairman of Leisure SK, said: “Gyms are a changeable industry and it’s critical that the fitness suites have regular investments to keep up with the competitive market.

“The equipment is between seven and 10 years old so it’s in need of replacement. It was put in by the previous operator and is at the end of its life.

“Doing nothing here is not an option. The equipment will start to become unreliable and needs replacing.

“This is an opportunity to improve services and bring them up to date because the gym is starting to look a bit tired.”

Mr Rushton told councillors that the company has been listening to its members who have shared the improvements that they would like to see to the leisure centre.

He added: “These are some of the improvements which customers have come to us to say that this is what they’re looking for. The main things have been the variety of machines available and increased floor space.

“The gym has been doing well this year, but it’s not going to continue to do so unless we keep our customers happy.”

Coun Tim Harrison (Independent), who covers the Grantham St Wulfram's ward, said the improvements should result in more people joining the gym.

He added: “If there is a gym with new equipment, it will without a doubt generate new memberships going forward. This proposal is exactly the kind of thing we need in our leisure centres.

“The gym has served the community well but it’s looking very tired and equipment is breaking down frequently. If we stand still, we risk losing existing members.”

But Coun Gareth Kight (Conservative), who covers the Grantham Barrowby Gate ward, said that while he supported the plans, he thinks the changing rooms should also be refurbished.

He said: “I think the improvements are backed by evidence, but there are a few things that I would like to address. I think we need to be careful about trying to compete with the private sector.

“I don’t think that’s our role but we do need to manage losses. It’s all very well and good refurbishing the equipment but this fails to address the state of the changing rooms.

"They’re in such a state and in need of refurbishment. People are saying to me that this is the biggest thing which is putting them off going to the gym.

“We need a commitment from the cabinet to get this sorted quickly. My fear is that we have an amazing gym but no one wants to get changed in it.”

Coun Robert Leadenham (Conservative), who covers the Belvoir ward, also said that the ‘full package’ needed to be improved to make an impact.

He added: “We need to look at the full package. We need to look at all the facilities and listen to people’s concerns.”

Mr Rushton said the firm was working with the district council to improve the changing facilities in the leisure centre.

He said: “We are putting a business plan together to improve the changing rooms. Evidence has shown that when you do this, it improves the overall quality of the gym.”

The refurbishments are expected to be completed by January 2026.

The council also owns leisure centres in Stamford and Bourne.