Hopes to reinvigorate a historic hall and turn it into a restaurant remain on track, according to the council and prospective tenant.

The owner of Westgate Hall, in Grantham, received a £300,000 grant from Historic England and SKDC’s Heritage Action Zone programme for repairs and cleaning.

The owner also contributed £120,000 themselves, the council has confirmed.

Westgate Hall is still boarded up at the moment. Photo: RSM Photography

At the time, it was reported that Michelin chef Ade Adeshina, who runs Westgate Bakery and now Fletchers, would become a tenant to support opening the high-end Westgate 1852.

Following recent LincsOnline reports, some asked what was happening with the plans.

Clifford Freeman, said on Facebook: “I thought this guy got a grant of some sort, £300,000 was it, to refurbish and open in Westgate Hall. What happened there?”

Inside Westgate Hall during a visit in 2023.

Mick Kav also asked: “What happened to Westgate Hall?”

In the LincsOnline comment section, Carysview wrote: “Bit confused. I thought he was opening a restaurant in Westgate Hall after a £300,000 donation from the Future High Street Fund. Is this instead of, or as well as?”

Plainspeaking also added: “Yes, it would be nice to know from SKDC what the state of play is regarding the renovation of (and plans for) Westgate Hall, which received a very large contribution from public funds.”

Ade Adeshina’s Heritage Social Group is still hoping to be a tenant of Westgate Hall. He recently opened Fletchers in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Asked about the funding, a spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said that as far as the council was concerned, nothing had changed.

"The property owner received a £300,000 grant from Historic England and SKDC through the Heritage Action Zone programme, and also contributed £120,000 themselves,” they said.

"The assistance was solely for restoration work and was awarded to keep the building standing—in layman's terms, because repairs were not financially viable and the building was at risk of deteriorating beyond repair.

"The grant was not contingent on there being an occupant in the property.

"We are not aware of any change in the plans of the owner of Westgate Hall or Mr Adeshina."

A spokesperson for Heritage Social Group, Mr Adeshina’s umbrella company which covers Westgate Bakery, Fletchers, and his businesses near Stamford, The Chubby Castor and The Yard Castor, said the process between the landlord and SKDC had not yet been finalised.

They added: “We haven’t been tenants at the premises yet, but once that process is complete, we remain interested in taking it on."

Heritage Social’s website still lists Westgate 1852 as ‘coming soon,’ and the Facebook page was updated on September 15 with an artist's impression.