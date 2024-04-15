A new community centre could be built on land of a former Royal British Legion site.

Barrowby Parish Council has submitted plans to build the community building in Low Road in Barrowby, on land that hasn’t been used since 2017 when the Royal British Legion Club site was demolished.

If approved, the building will accommodate an increased need for meeting venues in the village, as well as the growing population that surrounds it with new housing developments.

The proposed site for the new community centre in Barrowby. Photo: SKDC

“Barrowby Parish Council still retains the ambition to provide facilities for our rapidly growing community,” said a spokesperson for the parish council.

They added: “At this stage we wish to ensure we retain the outline permission to build an as yet unspecified new community facility in the centre of the parish.

“Once this stage is complete, we can then move forwards to planning and consultation and open discussions with potential sources of funding.

“We are about to conduct a community survey and as part of this we will be asking residents what they would like to see from a new community facility.”

The former Royal British Legion site in Barrowby.

The former RBL site was burnt down in an arson attack in 2011.

The existing site is currently derelict from where the former RBL club site stood.

Before it was demolished, the club had a beer garden, storage building and car park.

The former site for the RBL site. Photo: SKDC

Following an arson attack in 2011, the club stood boarded up for many years until it was demolished in 2017.

Are you pleased about the plans? Share your views in the comments.