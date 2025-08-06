Plans for a new driving test centre have been submitted by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency as the organisation looks for a new home.

The road safety organisation wants to change the use of an empty lower ground floor office in Autumn Park Business Centre, in Grantham, to house the new location, according to documents submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

A DVSA spokesman has confirmed the DVSA is “searching for a new site for driving tests” in the town to replace the current site near the Somerby Roundabout, which has “reached the end of its life”. It comes amid a backlog in driving tests.

The existing Autumn Park Business Centre could be the new home for a DVSA test centre. Photo: Google Streetview.

However, the DVSA did not confirm if this particular plan was the site it was set on.

“We will announce this as soon as we are able,” he said.

“We will work to ensure no examiners or driving tests are lost from the Grantham area.”

The spokesman confirmed that any new centre would be a replacement, rather than an addition and that while only the public facing service would be the tests, colleagues from other DVSA departments could be based at a replacement site.

According to the document submitted to SKDC, the facility would employ a team of seven driving examiners, one manager and seven enforcement staff based on site.

The DVSA intends to operate from 6.30am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, though most staff would work between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

The centre aims to carry out 42 driving tests per day, with the potential capacity for 56.

According to a transport statement by planning consultants Stantec, this level of activity would generate no more than 29 vehicle movements per hour, avoiding peak times and placing minimal pressure on local roads.

“The change of use that this report has been prepared to accompany will provide a DVSA facility which will support both driver examination and vehicle enforcement teams,” said the documents.

The DVSA would be allocated seven of the centre’s parking spaces, including four disabled bays. However, the site itself has 129 spaces, which would provide spare capacity should it be needed.

The DVSA has confirmed to SKDC that no external physical alterations will be made to the existing building.

Reports have previously confirmed that driving exam centres across Lincolnshire face long waits of up nearly 18 weeks for tests.

The DVSA spokesperson said that while there would be no immediate changes to testing capacity compared to the current site, there was a national drive to recruit examiners, while existing ones had been offered incentives to conduct more tests.