Plans to transform farmland into an employment hub are progressing.

Harworth Group has applied to South Kesteven District Council to redevelop a 71-acre site at Gonerby Moor, north of Grantham.

The hybrid plans include demolishing farm buildings, a new Gonerby Lane access, plus drainage and earthworks.

Harworth has submitted plans to build a new employment space in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Harworth

It also seeks outline consent for up to 123,000sqm (1.3 million sqft) of storage, distribution and industrial space, with ancillary offices and infrastructure.

Developers say the scheme would deliver flexible premises for manufacturing and logistics, capitalising on the site’s proximity to the A1.

They described it as a “unique opportunity to not only create a high-quality development to suit the needs of businesses that want modern facilities in the locality, but also to create a catalyst for further generations of socio-economic growth and activity within the area.”

The proposed plans. Photo: Harworth

An economic statement says the hub could create between 2,240 and 3,540 jobs when complete depending on the type of development, and create an economic output of between £118-186million.

About 160 jobs are expected during construction and it is forecast to generate an annual gross value added (GVA) of approximately £74.4m, of which around £50.6m would be retained within South Kesteven.

The scheme is also predicted to deliver £2.2m per year in business rates once fully operational, contributing to council finances.

Where the site is proposed to be built in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Harworth

The Design and Access Statement outlines plans for buildings up to 25m in height, with larger units positioned centrally to limit visual impact.

Native planting, new woodland and screening bunds would soften views and enhance habitats.

A landscape strategy also proposes attenuation basins to manage surface water while creating wetland meadows and reedbeds for wildlife.

Sustainability features include energy-efficient design, electric vehicle charging points, cycle storage, and the use of recyclable materials.

Developers also aim to improve biodiversity and support walking and cycling routes.

The site, mainly agricultural fields with hedgerows, lies between the A1 and Gonerby Lane.

A preliminary ecological survey found few heritage or ecological constraints, though existing hedgerows and notable trees are earmarked for retention.

Access would be via a new T-junction on Gonerby Lane, with the internal layout and parking to be finalised at later reserved matters stages.

Enhanced bus provision linked to the nearby retail park redevelopment is also expected to serve the hub.

The application is now awaiting determination by South Kesteven District Council.