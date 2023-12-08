Plans for a new hotel in the town centre have been approved.

South Kesteven District Council’s Planning Committee voted to conditionally approve an application to change the use of 15 Swinegate from a dwelling to a bed and breakfast hotel.

The applicant, Mr Dean Harrison, also owns the Angel & Royal in High Street and transformed the historic hotel during lockdown.

15 Swinegate. Photo: Google Streetview

Dean said that he was “very happy” that the committee had approved his proposal to convert the 19th century, Grade II listed building into a nine-bedroom bed and breakfast.

The application did not include any external changes to the property.

“I intend on carrying out a cosmetic refurbishment and then hopefully opening in January,” said Dean.

Dean Harrison won Businessperson of the Year at the Journal Business Awards in 2022.

“It will be excellent quality at affordable prices, and I will be targeting corporates in the week and locals at weekends.”

Dean explained that he intended to apply for further permission to convert some of the lounges in the property into further en-suite rooms in the future.

He continued: “Breakfast will be cooked freshly daily. There is a lovely outside area the guests can use in the summer months, also.”

Vice chair of the planning committee, Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind, St Vincent’s), did express a “slight concern” over how using the outside space could create noise that would impact neighbours.

Coun Morgan said: “Notwithstanding my slight concern about the use of the outside space, the behaviour of the people on holiday is not necessarily the same as people who live there constantly.

“However, this is an ideal location for this application. It’s right in the heart of the heritage site. It’s in a brilliant location.”

Councillor Helen Crawford (Con, Bourne West) said: “I see no reason why we shouldn’t grant this.

“It will hopefully bring trade into the town and some people will have somewhere nice to stay.”