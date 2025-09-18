The thundering hooves of Shetland ponies and ladies potty about pigs are just some of the highlights promised at a country show that has been running for over 100 years.

The 103rd Flintham and District Ploughing Match and Show, hosted by the Flintham and District Agriculture Society, is back again next week, set to take place on Thursday September 25 at at Abbey Farm, Aslockton, promising a full day of country entertainment for all the family.

The show promises the usual agricultural highlights, including Traditional Horse and Tractor Ploughing starting at 9am, which will see both modern and vintage tractors and machinery taking part, as well as the display of cattle and sheep in the livestock classes.

Kevin Morris and Alison Morris of Warwickshire Horse Carriages, with Decade and Sergeant at the 2024 Flintham Show.

Look out for the show’s business partners Greenfield, who will demonstrate their forestry skills, and will be joined by The National Hedge Layers Association.

You can also enjoy the excitement of the Shetland Pony Grand National, raising money this year for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, as well as the Gundog Scurry and live shows throughout the day from the Ladies in Pigs, a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating future generations about British food and the farming industry.

The educational tent will see displays the bygones from farming through the years, while the trade stands promise plenty of retail therapy from fashion, to crafts, food, drink, cars and machinery, with food stalls and a bar with live music also available throughout the day.

The Shetland Pony Grand National at the 2024 Flintham Show.

The show also has a horticultural competitions, where makers and creators can battle it out to come out on top in competitions including home baked goods, vegetable growing, wine making, and flower arranging.

When your legs get weary from walking around all of the attractions, hope on a tractor train and take a tour around the show site, and the Light Horse Attractions will whet the appetite of all horse and riding enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://flinthamshow.co.uk/

Connor Gerrard, of Bingham, hedge laying at the 2024 Flintham Show.

General Admission on the day is £15, while advance tickets are £13.50 for adults and £7.50 for young people aged 14 to 21. Under 14s are free.