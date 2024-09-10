Plans to change a house into a children’s care home have been deemed as an ‘unlawful development’.

Applicants Anchor Care and Education proposed to turn The Lodge in Main Street, Hougham, into a children’s care home for up to two children and four care workers.

However, South Kesteven District Council has refused the application on grounds it is not seen as a lawful development.

Main Street in Hougham. Photo: Google Maps

Before refusal, 18 objections were raised by nearby residents.

Fiona Cranston said she strongly objected to the application, stating the “sleepy village does not offer young children any amenities or good transport links to support their future”.

She added: “We also have heavy farm traffic, as well as the river and railway line which we suggest would be an unsafe area for young teenagers.”

Louise Feakes also said it would be “totally inappropriate” to place a children’s care home in the village, due to its lack of facilities for young people.

Some objections focused on the age of Hougham’s residents and pointed out that it was mostly home to retired people.

Robin Johnson said that “50% of the residents are retired”. He said: “Why does Anchor Care think it’s acceptable to bring their business into our village and disrupt our village community?”

Michael Bell said the home would impose an “unnecessary and undesirable future long-term burden on the residents of the village”.

Anchor Care and Education opened in 2020. It currently leases three homes, all of which are registered with Ofsted as children’s homes.

It stated Hougham was chosen as a potential new site as its remote location would protect young people from the “dangers associated with living in urban areas” and it provides a “calm and peaceful environment”.

It was proposed the young people would be monitored by day staff working from 8am until 9pm and night staff from 9pm until 8am.

