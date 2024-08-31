Plans have been resubmitted to turn a former Victorian school into 60 flats.

Applicants Invicta Developments Ltd propose to convert the former Old School House in Station Road East, Grantham, and build three three-storey apartment blocks for a total of 60 flats, with amenity space and car parking.

Initially plans were submitted to South Kesteven District Council in May 2023, but they were later refused in August that year due to its design, heritage affect, failure to provide a biodiversity gain and failure to secure ‘necessary funds’ for a section 106 agreement.

The Old School House in Station Road East, Grantham. Photo: SKDC

The plans propose to convert the remaining school building into six flats set out over two floors. Behind this, the former school and workshop buildings that have been removed will be replaced with 54 flats over three floors, within three blocks.

As agreed with SKDC, one block, namely block C, will be set back from Launder Terrace to “provide an area of defensible space to the front of the building”, as well as being separated from the highway.

The applicants state this “adds interest to the street scene” and helps to “break up the mass of the development”.

The overall development will also be “broken up” with a range of heights of building blocks.

The applicants state the development’s appearance will also be “simple and uncluttered”.

Parking is also proposed for 15 vehicles, reduced from parking for 17 vehicles in the refused plans.

In 1894, Spitalgate School opened on the site and remained there until 1977. After that, the building was used as an indoor market and antiques centre.

