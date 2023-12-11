A former Grantham pub could be turned into 12 residential properties.

A planning application has been submitted to turn the former The Playhouse pub, in Watergate, into eight two-bedded houses and four flats, both a mix of one and two-bedded properties.

The new plans propose to “bring some use and life to a previously neglected building”.

Former The Playhouse pub in Watergate.

It also proposes to convert the ground floor into two commercial units.

It states that changes to the front of the building will be kept to a “minimum”, but there will be new ground floor windows and doors for the commercial units.

The eight houses would be situated at the back of the property and the existing single storey extension at the back would be demolished to allow access to the units.

The former Playhouse pub was put onto the market earlier this year.

It closed down within the last 10 years and was a popular venue for concerts and events.

