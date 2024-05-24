A former council office building could be turned into a beauty salon — with a scheme formally lodged to pave the way for the move.

We previously reported in April that Alana’s Aesthetics Academy, owned by Alana Leigh, would be moving into the former South Kesteven District Office building in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

Plans have now been submitted to SKDC to get permission to turn the former customer services centre on the right side of the building into a salon.

The former customer services centre for South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Google Maps

The proposed salon would include a range of beauty and cosmetic treatments, including hair and nails.

The bid to move to a bigger premises comes only a year after Alana opened her academy in its current premises in New Beacon Road.

Alana opened her training academy in 2023.

Talking about the move, she previously said: “Like Harrods in London, I want this in Grantham.”

Back in October, plans were also submitted to turn the other part of the council building into 24 flats.

This would include 17 one-bedroom units, four one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats.