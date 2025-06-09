A former village farmyard could be transformed into a new housing development under freshly submitted proposals.

Applicants Mr and Mrs R Pearson have applied to South Kesteven District Council for outline planning permission to build up to 10 homes on the Thaddeus Farm site, located on Main Street near the School Lane junction in Marston.

The application seeks to demolish existing farm buildings and gain outline permission, with details such as layout and appearance to follow.

The farm is accessed off Main Street in Marston. Photo: Google Streetview

The 0.68-hectare site sits within the village and is surrounded by housing.

The planning statement says the farm buildings lack design merit.

It adds that the farm is being used in a way that does not fit in with the rest of the area, which is mostly residential.

An illustrative site layout supplied to SKDC shows how the homes could be laid out on the site. Image: SKDC

The redevelopment, it argues, would improve local amenity and align with South Kesteven’s Local Plan policies, which support infill and redevelopment opportunities in smaller villages.

A draft layout suggests detached, semi-detached homes and bungalows, accessed from Main Street.

Documents with the plans say the development, served from the existing access point, “can be accommodated on the site without detriment to the character and appearance of the locale, and without detriment to adjoining residential amenity”.

“Indeed, appropriate redevelopment of the site will enhance the character and appearance of this part of the village and enhance amenity,” they add.

The applicants say the site could be converted under permitted rights allowing farm buildings to become homes.

Planning consultants Mike Sibthorp Planning, acting on behalf of the applicants, say the scheme would improve the area and support services such as the school and shop.