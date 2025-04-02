Plans have been submitted to build eight new homes next to a town cinema.

M&M Willett Homes has applied to South Kesteven District Council to develop land next to Savoy Cinema on St Catherine’s Road in Grantham.

The land was previously home to the former Paragon/Reel Cinema, which was demolished along with the former Grantham and District Senior Citizens' base next door as part of the council’s redevelopment of the site.

The land off St Catherine's Road, in Grantham, which will be developed under the plans. Image: Google Streetview

The developer wants to create a number of three-bedroom homes, with six being two-and-a-half storeys and the other two being two storeys.

The two-storey buildings are located at the south-eastern corner of the site.

The homes will be designed in a ‘modern townhouse style’ with dormers on the front elevation, red brick facades, and slate-effect tiled roofs​.

How the site could be laid out under the plans.

“In all respects, the proposals are considered to represent an appropriate redevelopment scheme for a key town centre site,” according to documents submitted with the plans.

“Residential use of the site will add to the character and diversity of uses in the town centre, and two-and-a-half-storey residential development will suitably infill an incongruous gap in a key frontage within the town centre.

“The proposals, which will uplift and enhance the character of the locale, accord with relevant development plan and national planning policies and will meet key sustainable development objectives.”

The development will include 10 car parking spaces to the rear of the houses, with one per home and two visitor spaces.

It will have a new dropped kerb access point in St Catherine’s Road and the parking spaces will be located at the rear​

The developer said this was appropriate given the town-centre location of the site and its proximity to nearby car parks and public transport.

The site currently contains a mature ash tree which is declining in health and will be removed.