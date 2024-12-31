Plans have been submitted to build a new practice area for polo players.

Applicant Luke Craggs has proposed to build a new polo hitting cage within the walled garden of Mouse Hall in Church Lane, Caythorpe.

The proposed cage will be used as a training tool to help polo players to improve their ball-striking skills and accuracy, specifically when hitting a ball on horseback.

The plan states: “It’s essentially a controlled environment where players can practice their shots without the distractions of a full game, and it offers a safe space for repetitive training”.

The rectangular cage will have a ‘strong black cricket netting’, designed to prevent the ball from flying out, as well as “absorb the force of a hit without breaking”, making sure the ball doesn’t hit whoever is in the cage.

Drawings of the proposed hitting cage.

The cage floor will be sloped so balls consistently roll back to the centre.

This is to allow for continuous training, improves the flow of practice and ensures proper drainage, as stated in the plans.

The cage is proposed to be positioned at the south of the property so it is furthest away from neighbours and minimises the visual impact.

