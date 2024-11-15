A fish and chip shop could be turned into a convenience store.

Applicant Sinthuja Thanaruban has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to turn the former Neptunes Fish and Chips in London Road, Grantham, into a new convenience store called Friendly Food Mart.

Neptunes closed earlier this year, according to Companies House paperwork.

Plans for the new shop. Photo: SKDC

