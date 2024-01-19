Planning permission has been granted to build a new £8 million waste depot in Grantham.

Members of the South Kesteven District Council planning committee unanimously approved the plans for the waste depot in Turnpike Close earlier today (Friday, January 19).

The new depot would replace the current one in Alexandra Road which has been regarded as no longer fit for purpose for SKDC’s waste services.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

Coun Paul Wood (Ind – Viking ward) queried how with the recent flooding problems, were the flooding policies in the plan out of date.

Adam Murray, principal development manager planner, said that the Environment Agency assessed and carried out regular investigations into the flooding risk and they would have “considered recent flooding”.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind – Grantham St Vincent’s) told the committee that residents had raised concerns over the potential odour from the site and asked what activity would take place that could “cause the odour”.

Mr Murray addressed this and said the refuse vehicles would be only on site at the start and end of the day and there would be “no odorous materials on site” except for when the vehicles are cleaned.

Coun Morgan added that the new depot was a “very much needed amenity”.

The development will be on the site of the former Fenland Foods, which closed down in 2018.

Developers will build a two storey main building with combined vehicle workshops, office space, staff facilities and separate stores.

There will also be a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) yard, with 55 spaces for HGVs, 38 spaces for light goods vehicles (LGV) alongside fuel and wash facilities.

The plans also include a separate car park for 120 vehicles, plus eight blue badge spaces and five motorcycle spaces.

It is proposed to open in April 2025.