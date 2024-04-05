Plans have been submitted to repair the front of a Grade II listed house after a car crashed into it last year.

A car crashed into the front of the house in High Road in Manthorpe, Grantham, on March 3 last year just before 10pm, knocking down the living room wall and leaving someone seriously injured.

The planning application, submitted by R Edgecombe, seeks to repair the front and also a boundary wall, which was also damaged by another car crashing into it.

The front of the house in High Road, Manthorpe, was damaged by a car on March 3, 2023. Photo: SKDC

The proposed rebuilding works are regarded as “essential for the long term conversation” of the building - which dates back to 1779.

The boundary wall was also damaged in another crash. Photo: SKDC

The damaged windows will provide a template for replacements. Photo: SKDC

If approved, the original stonework will be used within the rebuilding, but the damaged windows will be removed and used as a template to replace them.