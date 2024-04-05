Plans to repair Grade II listed home in Manthorpe in Grantham after car crashed into living room last year
Plans have been submitted to repair the front of a Grade II listed house after a car crashed into it last year.
A car crashed into the front of the house in High Road in Manthorpe, Grantham, on March 3 last year just before 10pm, knocking down the living room wall and leaving someone seriously injured.
The planning application, submitted by R Edgecombe, seeks to repair the front and also a boundary wall, which was also damaged by another car crashing into it.
The proposed rebuilding works are regarded as “essential for the long term conversation” of the building - which dates back to 1779.
If approved, the original stonework will be used within the rebuilding, but the damaged windows will be removed and used as a template to replace them.