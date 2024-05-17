Plans have been approved to repair a Grade II listed home after a car crashed into it last year.

The front and a boundary wall of a house in High Road in Manthorpe, Grantham were damaged after a car crashed into it on March 3 last year.

South Kesteven District Council have approved plans for repairs to take place on the condition they are done within three years.

The front of the house in High Road, Manthorpe, was damaged by a car on March 3, 2023. Photo: SKDC

With the approved plans, the original stonework will be used but the damaged windows will be removed and used as a template for new windows.

Plans state that during building, works must be completed to match the material, colour, style, bonding and texture of the rest of the building.

The boundary wall was also damaged in another crash. Photo: SKDC

Before approval, the works were regarded as “essential for the long term conversation” of the building which dates back to 1779.