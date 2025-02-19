Plans to turn farm buildings into eight houses have been rejected.

Mr S Richardson applied to South Kesteven District Council to convert two traditional red brick farm outbuildings and four modern metal buildings on the east side of Lenton Road in Keisby.

He wanted to create six two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.

An ariel view of Keisby estate. Photo: Google

However, planning officers at the council rejected the plans because of concerns that the location within an active farm would be ‘impractical or undesirable’ for housing.

By Martha Bamford