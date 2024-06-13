Repairs to a Grade II listed council building will go ahead.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted earlier today (Thursday, June 13) for the repairs to go ahead on the clock lantern in Grantham’s Guildhall in St Peter’s Hill.

Councillor David Bellamy (Con, Isaac Newton ward) said it was “obvious work needs doing”, as “you don’t realise how much deterioration there was around the clock tower” until people looked at it closer.

Grantham Guildhall.

Coun Helen Crawford (Con, Bourne West) agreed that the works needed to take place, stating “anything that makes Grantham more vibrant” and she was happy to propose.

Similarly, Coun Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) and Grantham Town Council chairman, said: “I totally agree. It is one of the jewels in the crown of Grantham and it needs to be treated as such.”

The plans will see the following repairs take place:

• Timber repairs to the clock lantern to locations of decay, with timer section to match the existing look

• General decoration works to the clock lantern to match the existing paintwork

• Strip and set aside existing decoration works, remove sarking and battens to various pitches next to the clock lantern, including over the ballroom

• Strip roof pitches, providing new permeable underlay, battens and replace any defective slates with new Welsh slate

• Carry out timber repairs to the bell turret timber mouldings

• Carry out decorations to the with a paint colour scheme to match the existing

• Replace existing lead flashings where required. Weight, thickness, size and shape to match existing arrangements

• Decoration of clock faces, numerals, hands and cylindrical dormer scrolls and paint scheme to match the existing

• Specialist stone repairs and full cleaning of parapets.

Are you happy that the repairs will take place? Let us know in the comments.