New events will aim to bring together women in business or those embarking on entrepreneurial ventures.

Queen Bee and Co is set to launch its inaugural networking event, ‘Ladies in the Hive,’ on Thursday, February 22, at the Vine Street Studio in Grantham.

The event aims to offer a platform for networking, socialising, and gaining valuable insights from industry experts.

Women in business are invited to an event launching next month.

Deborah Firmstone, marketing and event consultant at Queen Bee event Co, said: "If you’re a woman in business or in the midst of launching an exciting new business, we’d love to see you at our launch events.

“We’ll be providing a platform for women to connect, socialise, and obtain sound advice from fabulous experts in their field."

The session promises a range of activities, including friendly networking opportunities, a chance for attendees to introduce their businesses through a one-minute buzz intro, and the opportunity to promote business offerings, special deals, and events.

The event also encourages collaboration and partnership among businesses, with no yearly joining fee. Refreshments will be provided.

She is also launching at The Falcon Hotel in Uppingham on Wednesday, March 13, taking place from midday until 2pm, when there will be a lunch.