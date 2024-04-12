A play area is set to benefit from thousands of pounds in funding.

The Beeden Park play area, near Beechcroft Road in Grantham, has received £127,000 to improve its facilities.

The money has been funded by a FCC Communities Foundation grant, as well as £22,000 from South Kesteven District Council and an additional £5,000 from the Rotary Club of Grantham.

The Beeden Park play area in Grantham. Photo: Google

An SKDC spokesperson said: “Green spaces and play areas are really important for our community and make a huge difference to the wellbeing of those living in the area.

“We are delighted that the FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us the money to improve the facilities at Beeden Park.”

Following the successful grant, SKDC and the FCC Communities Foundation will decide the details of the improvement work.

Penny Horne, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Grantham - Beeden Park Play Area Refurbishment project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across Grantham.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”