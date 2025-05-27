Family secrets will unravel as a comedy transforms into drama in a thrilling emotional journey.

The Guildhall Theatre in Grantham will host an exciting performance of Switcheroo on Thursday (May 29), at 7.30pm.

The play, written by Bafta-nominated Tom Needham and presented by Clap Trap Theatre in collaboration with York Theatre Royal, promises an engaging evening of theatre.

The story revolves around three siblings who gather to scatter their mother’s ashes.

However, the ritual is disrupted by an unexpected revelation, which sends their lives spiralling in an entirely new direction.

The play is structured in two parts: the first act is a lively comedy, while the second transforms it into a serious drama, despite the actors delivering the same lines in both acts.

The shift in tone is bound to leave the audience astounded.

Directed by Paul Birch, Switcheroo stars Thomas Frere, Cal Stockbridge, and Dominic Goodwin.

Tickets are available for £14, with a £12 concession rate, and the play is suitable for ages 12+.