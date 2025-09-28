A tennis club welcomed players from across the country for an annual LTA Regional Learning Disability Tournament last weekend.

The event, held at Grantham Tennis Club on September 20 and 21, drew more than 40 competitors who travelled from as far as Scotland and Kent to take part in two days of singles and doubles matches.

The tournament also featured social activities, including a fish and chip supper provided by Wellies Fish and Chips in Grantham and a lively bingo evening once play concluded on Saturday.

Grantham event combined competitive tennis with community spirit and fun. Photo: Supplied

Club representatives said the weekend proved a great success, both on and off the court, with participants and supporters alike helping create an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

Grantham players Aiden, Shannon, Peter, Freddie, Louis and Alex all competed strongly, securing podium finishes across several divisions.

Freddie marked his debut tournament by winning Division 2 of the Orange Ball singles, while Shannon took first place in Division 1 Orange Ball doubles.

Local players celebrated alongside visiting competitors from across the UK. Photo: Supplied

Other highlights included Louis finishing fourth in Division 1 Yellow Ball singles, Aiden claiming third in Division 3 singles, and Peter achieving third in Division 4 singles.

Further doubles successes saw Aiden and Peter finish second in their divisions, with Louis placing third in Division 1 doubles.

The club offered thanks to parents, carers, LTA officials, and the volunteer team led by Kate Chaplin, whose commitment ensured the event’s success.

Smiles, trophies and fish & chips at Grantham disability tennis event. Photo: Supplied

Over 40 players competed in singles and doubles across two days. Photo: Supplied

Grantham Tennis Club also extended an invitation to anyone interested in its learning disability programme to get in touch.