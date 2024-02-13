A foodbank is gearing up for Easter with a heartfelt initiative aimed at rallying community support as the numbers of those in need rise by 40%.

Grantham Foodbank’s latest campaign, '40 for 40,' invites individuals to participate in a Lenten challenge by setting aside 40 pence per day for the 40 days of Lent.

This initiative aims to raise funds to support locals facing a crisis this Easter and with Shrove Tuesday today, Lent begins tomorrow (Wednesday, February 14).

Grantham Foodbank is asking people to set aside 40p for 40 days - a total of £16.

In 2023, Grantham Foodbank provided 72,108 meals, a 40% increase from 2022.

The number of adults seeking help rose by 44%, while the number of children needing assistance increased by 35%.

As Easter approaches, the foodbank anticipates a heightened need for emergency food.

The call to action is simple: participants are encouraged to collect their daily contributions in a jar or container and deliver them to the Foodbank located at 1-2 Greyfriars, Grantham, NG31 6PD.

Alternatively, donors can use their collected funds to purchase essential items from a specified shopping list, including pantry staples like baked beans, soup, and rice, as well as toiletries and pet food.

A further separate campaign aims to engage schools and the wider public, irrespective of religious affiliation, by urging residents to donate essential items from their shopping list to ensure that vulnerable members of the community receive vital support during this festive period.

Dorothy Gaughan, Grantham Foodbank's coordinator, stressed the importance of tapping into the spirit of giving associated with the Lenten period.

“The rationale is linked to Lent when Christ went into the desert for 40 days and 40 nights,” she said.

“The foodbank is based on Christian values and ethics, and Lent and Easter is a celebration of Christ's death and resurrection. We are trying to tap into the ‘giving up something for Lent’ tradition that is followed by many churches.

“Our community is made up of many different ethnic and diverse people, and our second campaign is focused on reaching those people who don’t necessarily follow the Christian way but nonetheless have a humanitarian approach to helping those in need.”