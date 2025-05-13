A plumbing group's youngest-ever franchise owner has expanded his business into Lincolnshire.

Harry Thompson, 25, bought Metro Plumb Nottingham last year and followed that up by recently snapping up Metro Plumb Lincoln.

Metro Plumb is a national network of domestic and commercial plumbing specialists, and with nine years of plumbing experience, Harry said he is ready to take on a new challenge.

Harry Thompson

Harry attended the Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn and completed an apprenticeship in plumbing at Grantham College.

After completing his apprenticeship, he gained experience working for plumbing companies in the area before joining the Metro Rod and Metro Plumb network of franchisees, working for Metro Rod in Lincolnshire and Peterborough.

Recently, Harry, of Newark, also added an office in the town’s industrial estate on Jessop Way, and over the past year the business has grown to a team of five plus an office team.

Metro Plumb Lincoln will cover a large part of Lincolnshire, including Lincoln, Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness, and the outskirts of Spalding.

He said: “It's great to try to inspire other people to do it as well because not many young people do it.

“And it's just nice because they're trying to push me to get more younger lads to do it and come on board.

“I started working in plumbing when I was 16, and I'm now 25, so I have been doing this for nine years now. I have got plenty of experience behind me, and it's just nice to be able to run my own team.”

The services offered by his company include dealing with emergencies and carrying out repairs, as well as installing showers and appliances.

He is now also working with air source heat pumps, both in the domestic and commercial markets, and both franchises have picked up contracts with large warehouses.