Two Lincolnshire towns could each receive £20 million in levelling up funding, as pledged by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak has pledged to provide this funding to 30 towns, including Grantham and Gainsborough, as the General Election enters its second week and the party looks to make a dent in Labour’s 20-point poll lead.

Last October, Spalding was among 55 places to receive a £20 million share from a £1.1 billion 'levelling up' fund, alongside nearby Boston and Skegness.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

However, Labour has labelled the funding as "reckless" and "unfunded".

The Tories pledged that local people, not Westminster, will decide spending.

Some benefiting towns are in Labour-held constituencies, while 17 had Tory MPs in the previous parliament.

Mr Sunak said: “We, the Conservatives, have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country.

“This bold action will transform 30 more towns – reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home.”

However, Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, criticised the announcement as another reckless, unfunded spending commitment likely to be broken promptly.

“Everywhere you look, communities up and down the country are feeling the impact of 14 years of Tory decline: boarded-up shops, soaring bills, and a widening wage gap with London,” she said.

“Labour will turn the page on the Conservatives’ chaos by boosting growth in every corner of the country, putting more money in people’s pockets, and giving them control over what matters.”