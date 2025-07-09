An exhibition exploring and celebrating memories of the county’s coast by different generations is currently on tour.

Jess Birch is the creative director of Memory In A Bottle, funded by Arts Council England and Create North East Lincolnshire, which brings all ages together to share coastal memories through a travelling exhibition.

Currently showing at Louth Library until Thursday, July 10, the online gallery and series of podcasts will visit Grantham Library from Monday, July 14 until Monday, August and continue to libraries in Boston, Skegness and Lincoln.

Jess, 39, who grew up in Grantham, said: “The podcasts explore what makes the coastal areas special to different generations.

“There are intergenerational similarities such as going for a walk on the beach.

“Memories of ice cream, fish and chips reflect a lot of shared enjoyment and a positive representation of the seaside.”

The series of podcasts hears from young people aged 11 and the older generation up until the age of 88.

It covers a range of matters that have affected generations from the North sea floods, changes in the fishing industry to renewable energy.

A particularly poignant podcast is about Anderby Creek near Skegness in which Jess talks to her school friend Jenni Swift, and husband Jack, about the loss of Jenni’s daughter Evelyn Gibson who died aged 15 in 2022.

The teenager had been battling with mental health and the couple talk about the area’s cathartic effect for them following her death.

Jess said: “I went to Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School with Jenni.

“Evelyn was my guide daughter, a non Christian god-daughter, and the podcast enables people to be signposted to CALM for mental health support.

“Anderby Creek is a hidden gem with unspoilt stretches of beaches which has been important to them and others.”

They founded Evelyn's Butterfly Effect, about Evelyn’s life and legacy and reflect on how Anderby Creek became a place of freedom and healing for their family and their work with mental health charities.

Together, they share powerful memories of resilience, hope, and the lasting importance of simple acts of kindness.

Entry to all exhibitions is free and by scanning the QR visitors can hear the podcast memories.

A forthcoming book will further explore stories about the Lincolnshire Coast from as early as the 1930s.

Exhibition are as follows:

Louth Library - dates until July 10

Grantham Library - July 14 until August 4

Boston Library - August 6 until August 16

Skegness Library - August 19 until September 2

Lincoln Central Library - August 6 until September 2

Visit https://www.memoryinabottle.co.uk/ for further details.