As her hometown prepares to mark 100 years since Margaret Thatcher’s birth, one event is giving voice to those with another story to tell.

An evening of music and poetry exploring the legacy of the UK’s first female Prime Minister is set to take place at Grantham Museum on Friday, October 17.

Titled Margaret Thatcher: Alternative Voices, the event will feature performances by local poets and musicians reflecting on what it means to live in the shadow of one of Grantham’s most divisive figures.

Among those confirmed to appear are popular tribute act Billy Blagg, SKDC councillor and musician Murray Turner (Lib Dem), Last Chance Salon, Lisa Geary and Mike Alderson.

South Kesteven District Council plans to hold a festival celebrating the 100th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s birth in Grantham during the week commencing October 13, 2025.

Leaders say the event will aim to represent her legacy in a balanced and coordinated way, involving a range of local stakeholders and themed activities.

Alternative Voices aims to provide another view to the festival by giving space to artists who wish to reflect critically or differently on Thatcher’s impact.

Organiser Charmaine Morgan (Ind) said the event aimed to create space for voices that may differ from the celebratory tone of other activities planned for the Margaret Thatcher Festival that week.

“We wanted to offer a platform for those who may have different views to others regarding her and her life and influence at the time,” she said.

“There’s a danger that it looks like we all support her and what she did, and there is a group who clearly do support her, but that’s not a universal feeling.

“She is controversial, and the concern I’ve always had with anything we did about Margaret Thatcher – including the statue on St Peter’s Hill – is that there should be a balance reflecting both sides of the story.

“Yes, she came from Grantham, but the town also suffered from the loss of engineering under her policies and continues to feel the effects.”

All performers are expected to share original work.

Highlights include music by tribute act Billy Blagg and poetry readings by Grantham writer Lisa Geary and town poet Mike Alderson.

The event also welcomes further contributions from artists keen to offer alternative perspectives. If there is enough interest, a second evening may be organised.

Tickets are priced at £10, with £5 concessions, and are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office.

All proceeds after costs will be donated to Grantham Foodbank.

The event begins at 7pm. Refreshments will be available.

“We’ve kept prices low to encourage attendance,” added Coun Morgan, who is considering entering her own work.

“It’s a chance for the community to come together and reflect on our shared history – in all its complexity.”

Announcing the festival in May, council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) said he hoped people would “go away thinking, ‘they told the story fairly, and that was a fair representation of what Margaret Thatcher’s impact on the UK and the world was.’”

Some ideas included having themed beers or beer clips, with names such as Iron Lady or Grantham Lass, which would “relate to the Thatcher experience”.

While others celebrate, this event invites Grantham to reckon with the other side of the story.