Emergency services are calling on residents to remain vigilant following several deliberate fires in the past few weeks.

Lincolnshire Police and Fire and Rescue have raised concerns over fire safety amid dry weather in Grantham.

“Hedges and conifers on property boundaries are being set alight, which is spreading quickly in the dry conditions and turning into significant fires,” said the fire service.

Residents urged to report suspicious fires after recent Grantham incidents. Photo: Stock

“Help us keep our communities safer and prevent harm before it happens.”

Officers have investigated three suspected arson incidents reported at the rear of properties.

The first two occurred on June 23 and 26 at properties on Manthorpe Road, near Queen Elizabeth Park, where fires caused damage to hedges, fences and a garden shed.

Arrest made as authorities call for public to report suspicious activity. Image: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

The most recent incident happened on June 29 in Bedford Close, damaging fences after a fire was started in hedges.

Fire crews confirmed deliberate ignition and warned dry, hot conditions allow flames to spread quickly through boundary vegetation

All incidents were contained without further escalation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “In these dry and hot conditions, fires can spread very quickly and we’re thankful that they were contained on these occasions.”

Police have made one arrest in connection with the investigations but said they were keeping an open mind about the circumstances and those responsible.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson on 26 June and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. Investigations into the 29 June fire remain ongoing.

Authorities continue working with the community to prevent incidents and keep Grantham safe.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have urged residents to remain vigilant, asking anyone who sees suspicious activity or fires to call 999 immediately.

People can also report information anonymously via FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or online.