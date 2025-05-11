Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision involving a car and motorbike on the A607.

The incident happened at the junction of Main Road and the A607 at Denton at 5.16pm on Friday (May 9) and involved a black VW Golf and a red Ducati motorbike.

Emergency services attended the scene, closing the roads until around 12.15am on Saturday.

There was a large emergency services presence at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

As part of their investigation, Lincolnshire Police are now urging anyone who was driving in the area at the time, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Those with information should call 101 and quote Incident 309 of 9 May.