Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the A1 this morning (Tuesday).

Grantham Police said a white Audi A1 was involved in the crash at Foston, near Grantham, between 8.40am and 8.50am, but the other driver failed to stop.

No serious injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the other vehicle was a turquoise HGV and are now seeking anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it on dash cam footage.

Anyone with information or relevant footage has been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing Aodan.O'Neill@lincs.police.uk and quoting incident number 25000618160 in the subject line.